Texans' Jordan Thomas: Catches lone target
Thomas caught one pass for two yards in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.
One week after Houston's tight ends were heavily involved in the passing game, Thomas and the rest of the position group combined for just two targets Saturday. Unless DeAndre Hopkins' ankle injury turns into something more serious, none of the Texans' tight ends are worth considering Week 16 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Snares four targets•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Leads Houston tight ends•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Scores in Week 9 win•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Two touchdowns in blowout victory•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Increased role Thursday•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Targeted once as fill-in starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...