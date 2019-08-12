Thomas (hamstring) is returning to practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Held out of the preseason opener, Thomas did some side work with quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday and now has clearance to resume practicing. The second-year pro is the early favorite to start at tight end, but he may face competition for playing time from some combination of Jordan Akins, Kahale Warring (hamstring) and Darren Fells.

