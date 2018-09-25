Coach Bill O'Brien said Thomas "probably needs to be in there more," during a session with reporters Monday.

Thomas caught two passes for 53 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants and is averaging 26.7 yards per catch this season. "Yeah, big guy that can run. He used to be a wide receiver, got really good hands, getting better as a blocker, so we have to continue to work with him," said the coach. Thomas has played just 25 percent of the snaps on offense while sharing the position with Ryan Griffin and fellow rookie Jordan Akins.