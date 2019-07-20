Thomas is at the top of the depth chart as the Texans prepare to kick of training camp next week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas, a 2018 sixth-round pick, had a successful season as a rookie, catching 20 passes on 27 targets for 215 yards and four touchdowns. While he enters camp atop the depth chart, there will be competition from fellow 2018 draft pick Jordan Akins and 2019 third-round pick Kahale Warring. A committee approach may be the preferred strategy. "We've got a rotation going. So, you never know until you get into training camp. It's going to be a great competition. All of us are great athletes and we bring different things to the table, so I think that all of us will get some time but we'll see," said Thomas.