Texans' Jordan Thomas: Enters camp atop depth chart
Thomas is at the top of the depth chart as the Texans prepare to kick of training camp next week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas, a 2018 sixth-round pick, had a successful season as a rookie, catching 20 passes on 27 targets for 215 yards and four touchdowns. While he enters camp atop the depth chart, there will be competition from fellow 2018 draft pick Jordan Akins and 2019 third-round pick Kahale Warring. A committee approach may be the preferred strategy. "We've got a rotation going. So, you never know until you get into training camp. It's going to be a great competition. All of us are great athletes and we bring different things to the table, so I think that all of us will get some time but we'll see," said Thomas.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...