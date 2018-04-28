Texans' Jordan Thomas: Heads to Houston
The Texans selected Thomas in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 211th overall.
Houston had a hole at tight end heading into the draft with C.J. Fiedorowicz's retirement but has since addressed the position twice. The Texans nabbed Jordan Akins at the end of the third round and took on Thomas late in Day 3. Thomas isn't quite as accomplished as a pass-catcher as Akins but he's a tremendous athlete. At 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds he can hold his own as a blocker and he had a great workout at the combine. Thomas turned in a 4.64-second 40-yard dash along with elite agility scores, so it's clear that there's potential for Thomas to round into a productive NFL tight end. He'll be the fourth tight end on the depth chart when he arrives in Houston, however.
