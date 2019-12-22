Play

Thomas did not dress for Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16.

Thomas was one of Houston's injured players designated for return, but he's done little since rejoining the active roster. He played a total of 29 snaps in four games before an inactive designation for Week 16.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends