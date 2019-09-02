Texans' Jordan Thomas: Injures ribs
Thomas suffered a rib injury in Houston's preseason finale against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It was a surprise to see him playing in the contest, much less handling a 77 percent snap share. The usage implies Thomas has fallen behind Jordan Akins and possibly Darren Fells, missing out on an opportunity to run away with the top job at tight end. Adding in a rib injury and the recent trade for wide receiver Kenny Stills, it's been a rough couple weeks for Thomas as the regular-season opener draws near. His availability for Sunday's game against the Saints now appears in question.
