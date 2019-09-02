Thomas (cracked rib) has been placed on IR, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The same applies to fellow tight end Kahale Warring (concussion), which explains why the Texans signed Logan Paulsen earlier in the day. For now, Jordan Akins profiles as the team's top pass-catching option at the position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week