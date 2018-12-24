Thomas was targeted once and did not have a catch in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.

Houston's rotation of tight ends had a relatively good game with a combined eight targets, four catches and 48 yards, but Thomas was on the short end of that production. Ryan Griffin (four targets, two catches) and Jordan Akins (three, two) were more active in the passing attack during a game in which quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 40 times. If the Texans can't solve their rushing woes -- 3.2 YPA over the last three weeks -- they'll need to rely on Watson's arm. With Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) out for the rest of the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) battling a nagging injury, that opens the door for Houston's tight ends.