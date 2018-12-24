Texans' Jordan Thomas: Last among tight ends
Thomas was targeted once and did not have a catch in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.
Houston's rotation of tight ends had a relatively good game with a combined eight targets, four catches and 48 yards, but Thomas was on the short end of that production. Ryan Griffin (four targets, two catches) and Jordan Akins (three, two) were more active in the passing attack during a game in which quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 40 times. If the Texans can't solve their rushing woes -- 3.2 YPA over the last three weeks -- they'll need to rely on Watson's arm. With Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) out for the rest of the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) battling a nagging injury, that opens the door for Houston's tight ends.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16