Texans' Jordan Thomas: Leads Houston tight ends
Thomas caught all three of his targets for 32 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, in Sunday's 29-13 win over Cleveland.
Week 13 turned out to be Thomas' turn to lead the Texans' tight ends. He scored his fourth touchdown of the season, which also leads the position group -- neither Ryan Griffin nor Jordan Akins have a touchdown catch in 2018. Griffin gets the most playing time and targets, but quarterback Deshaun Watson will throw to any of them, which makes it difficult to pinpoint one as a fantasy starter in any given week.
