Thomas caught both of his targets for 53 yards in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

Thomas popped up on the injury report last week with a hip injury but was in the active lineup. He led the position group in yards Sunday and surprisingly leads the unit through three games with 80 yards (26.7 YPG), including catches of 27 and 39 yards. Unfortunately, he's third on the depth chart, has just three catches, and the Texans rotate three tight ends, meaning he's an unreliable fantasy play. Additionally, quarterback Deshaun Watson's targets heavily skew to DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, whose 52 combined targets are more than the rest of the pass catchers on the roster.