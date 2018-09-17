Thomas was targeted three times, but didn't catch any of them in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.

The Texans are using all three of their tight ends, so Thomas has to share playing time with Ryan Griffin and Jordan Akins. All three have received targets in each of the first two games, and at this point, there's no clear leader in terms of targets. Griffin leads with six followed by Thomas (five) and Akins (four).