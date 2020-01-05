Thomas played eight of 69 snaps and was not targeted in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Thomas was elevated to the second tight end spot after the Texans made Jordan Akins (hamstring) inactive. Thomas, who was one of Houston's designated players to return from injured reserve, has done very little since coming off IR. His most active game was in the meaningless regular-season finale when he caught one of three targets for eight yards while playing 38 snaps.