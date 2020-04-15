Texans' Jordan Thomas: Looking at roster bubble
Thomas doesn't appear to have job security, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Thomas had four touchdown receptions as a rookie in 2018 but was limited to five games and 67 offensive snaps in 2019 after a cracked rib at the end of August sent him to injured reserve. Meanwhile, Darren Fells and Jordan Akins split playing time at tight end, combining for a 70-759-9 receiving line on 103 targets. Both appear locked in for 2020 roster spots, and 2019 third-round pick Kahale Warring also figures to join the competition after a preseason concussion led the Texans to stash him on IR for the entirety of his rookie campaign. Houston did run the second-most plays (349) out of 12 personnel (one RB, two TEs) in 2019, so it wouldn't be a major surprise if GM/coach Bill O'Brien kept four tight ends on his 53-man roster. Even so, Thomas is looking at a difficult path to snaps and targets.
