Thomas played 77 percent of the snaps in Houston's final preseason game, catching two of three targets for 19 yards in a loss to the Rams.

That Thomas played most of preseason Week 4 while Jordan Akins and Darren Fells didn't play should give watchers a glimpse into coach Bill O'Brien's depth chart. Thomas, who caught four touchdown passes as a rookie in 2018, entered camp atop the depth chart before losing ground.