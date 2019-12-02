Play

Thomas was not targeted over 14 snaps in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

Thomas was active for the second week and doubled his playing time, but he did not have a target for the second straight game. Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said Thomas' workload will increase over the weeks, but it remains to be seen if he'll overtake starter Darren Fells or top backup Jordan Akins.

