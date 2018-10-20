Thomas is expected to receive more playing time with Ryan Griffin (illness) ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both Thomas and Jordan Akins will get a bump in playing time, although that might not mean much against a Jacksonville defense that's tied with Baltimore as the league's top-ranked passing defense. The opponent, along with a banged up quarterback, might lead Houston to rely on its running attack Week 7. Thomas has been targeted just eight times (four catches) through six games.