Thomas (ribs) is not participating at practice Wednesday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 1 and is eligible to resume practicing this week for his potential activation, but he isn't ready to retake the field. It's unclear if the 2018 sixth-round pick is expected to return soon or remain on injured reserve.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories