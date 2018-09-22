Thomas was listed on Friday's injury report as a limited participant and is questionable to play Week 3 against the Giants.

Thomas was in full health Wednesday and Thursday before landing as questionable to play Sunday. If he's unable to play or is limited Sunday, Ryan Griffin and Jordan Akins will get extra snaps. All three tight ends have been targeted in each of the first two weeks, but the position group as a whole has not been featured like the wideouts have been.