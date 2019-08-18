Thomas secured two of five targets for 17 yards in the Texans' 30-23 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday.

Thomas had previously battled a hamstring injury that had kept him out of last week's exhibition opener, but he was able to practice throughout the week and then make his preseason debut. The 2018 sixth-round pick showed some promise last season while bringing in 20 of 27 targets for 215 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games and only being charged with one drop. Looking ahead to the coming season, Thomas currently sits atop the depth chart at the tight end position, and he'll presumably only have to hold off fellow second-year pro Jordan Akins to retain that slotting.