Texans' Jordan Thomas: Pair of grabs in preseason debut
Thomas secured two of five targets for 17 yards in the Texans' 30-23 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday.
Thomas had previously battled a hamstring injury that had kept him out of last week's exhibition opener, but he was able to practice throughout the week and then make his preseason debut. The 2018 sixth-round pick showed some promise last season while bringing in 20 of 27 targets for 215 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games and only being charged with one drop. Looking ahead to the coming season, Thomas currently sits atop the depth chart at the tight end position, and he'll presumably only have to hold off fellow second-year pro Jordan Akins to retain that slotting.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...