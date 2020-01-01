Play

Thomas (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

It's unclear as to the specifics of the illness for the tight end, however, the fact that he was forced to miss practice is a negative sign. Thomas has caught just one of three targets for eight yards this season, so his absence likely won't affect the team on offense.

