Head coach Bill O'Brien said Thomas has looked good in training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "[Thomas] came back in great shape. He's really lost a lot of weight, running good, catching the ball, blocking, so he's got to keep it going," O'Brien said. "He got in and out of his breaks well."

Thomas entered training camp on the bubble because Darren Fells and Jordan Akins are locks after combining for 70-759-9 last year and Kahale Warring -- a 2019 third-round pick -- will get his first real opportunity after spending last year on IR with a concussion. It's a positive sign that Thomas is already drawing praise from O'Brien, and it appears there's a good chance he makes the final roster.