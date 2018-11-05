Thomas caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Broncos.

Thomas found paydirt for the third time in two games. The rookie tight end is making the most of his 14 targets, catching nine of them for three touchdowns and 14.1 yards per catch. The Texans were thin at wideout for this game -- Will Fuller (knee) is done for the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) was inactive -- and we saw the tight end position group targeted six times, 25 percent of Deshaun Watson's pass attempts, which is a lot for them.

