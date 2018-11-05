Texans' Jordan Thomas: Scores in Week 9 win
Thomas caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Broncos.
Thomas found paydirt for the third time in two games. The rookie tight end is making the most of his 14 targets, catching nine of them for three touchdowns and 14.1 yards per catch. The Texans were thin at wideout for this game -- Will Fuller (knee) is done for the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) was inactive -- and we saw the tight end position group targeted six times, 25 percent of Deshaun Watson's pass attempts, which is a lot for them.
More News
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Two touchdowns in blowout victory•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Increased role Thursday•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Targeted once as fill-in starter•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: More snaps with Griffin out Week 7•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Could play more•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Leads TEs in yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...