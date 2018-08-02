Texans' Jordan Thomas: Shows off size as receiver
Thomas showcased his size advantage over defensive backs during Wednesday's practice, but the Texans regard the tight end as a development prospect, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The phrase "development prospect" suggests a limited role on offense for the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Thomas, who is the biggest tight end on the roster. At that size, he should be snatching passes over smaller cornerbacks. The real question is can the former wide receiver learn to be an in-line blocker. "He's really, the first few days here, he's actually done a decent job blocking relative to being a young player - better than I thought he would do. I think if he can keep improving in that area, he's good in the passing game, I really like what we've got there," said head coach Bill O'Brien.
