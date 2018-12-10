Texans' Jordan Thomas: Snares four targets
Thomas caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.
With Houston's wideout corps culled due to injury and DeAndre Hopkins getting extra-special attention for Indianapolis' secondary, the tight ends increased their profile within the offense Sunday. Thomas, Ryan Griffin (five catches, 80 yards) and Jordan Akins (two catches, 40 yards) all made contributions Sunday, a rarity for the position group this season. Keke Coutee (hamstring) missed his eighth game and DeAndre Carter left the game with a concussion, so their status heading into Week 15 against the Jets will impact the potential value of Houston's tight ends next week.
