Texans' Jordan Thomas: Targeted once as fill-in starter
Thomas did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars.
Both Thomas and Jordan Akins were in the starting lineup Sunday with Ryan Griffin (illness) inactive, but it didn't translate to improved production. The duo combined for just the one target, as Houston relied heavily on its ground game. They figure to do so once again in Week 8, Thursday night against the Dolphins. Miami's allowed nearly 137 rushing yards per game this season.
