Texans' Jordan Thomas: Teetering on roster bubble
Thomas doesn't appear to have much job security heading into training camp, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Thomas had four touchdown receptions as a rookie in 2018 but was limited to five games and 67 offensive snaps in 2019 after a cracked rib at the end of August kept him on injured reserve for much of the season. Meanwhile, Darren Fells and Jordan Akins split the bulk of the playing time at tight end, combining for a 70-759-9 receiving line on 103 targets. Both appear locked in for 2020 roster spots, and 2019 third-round pick Kahale Warring also should join the competition after a preseason concussion led the Texans to stash him on IR for the entirety of his rookie campaign. Houston ran the second-most plays (349) out of 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) in 2019, so it wouldn't be a major surprise if head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien kept four tight ends on his 53-man roster. Even so, Thomas is looking at a difficult path to snaps and targets.
