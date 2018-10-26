Thomas brought in all four of his targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

The rookie tight end saw extended playing time with Ryan Griffin (illness) out of action and made excellent use of the opportunity. Thomas' early second-quarter 13-yard scoring grab snapped a 7-7 tie and served as the first touchdown of his career. His subsequent two-yard end-zone connection with Deshaun Watson extended the Texans' lead to 21-10 at the time. Thomas' reception total Thursday was a career high and could help him in his ongoing case to carve out a larger role in the Houston offense. Even with Griffin expected back for a Week 9 contest against the Broncos that doesn't take place for another 10 days, Thomas could see a fair share of snaps in his own right.