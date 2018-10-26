Texans' Jordan Thomas: Two touchdowns in blowout victory
Thomas brought in all four of his targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
The rookie tight end saw extended playing time with Ryan Griffin (illness) out of action and made excellent use of the opportunity. Thomas' early second-quarter 13-yard scoring grab snapped a 7-7 tie and served as the first touchdown of his career. His subsequent two-yard end-zone connection with Deshaun Watson extended the Texans' lead to 21-10 at the time. Thomas' reception total Thursday was a career high and could help him in his ongoing case to carve out a larger role in the Houston offense. Even with Griffin expected back for a Week 9 contest against the Broncos that doesn't take place for another 10 days, Thomas could see a fair share of snaps in his own right.
More News
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Increased role Thursday•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Targeted once as fill-in starter•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: More snaps with Griffin out Week 7•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Could play more•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Leads TEs in yards•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Active for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...