Texans' Jordan Thomas: Working on side
Thomas (hamstring) wasn't a full participant during Sunday's practice, but was able to work with quarterback Deshaun Watson post-practice, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but was able to get some work in with his starting quarterback Sunday. This is great news for Thomas, condsidering he's battling with Jordan Akins and Kahale Warring for the Texans' starting tight end role. Expect the team to keep updating Thomas' status on a daily basis.
