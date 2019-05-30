Thomas has been working as the No. 1 tight end at OTAs, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Griffin's release leaves Houston with one veteran blocking specialist (Darren Fells) and three recent draft picks at tight end. Thomas was only a sixth-round selection last year, but he started 10 games and posted a 20-215-4 receiving line on 27 targets, while third-round pick Jordan Akins made six starts and went for 17-225-0 on 25 chances. Houston then used a 2019 third-round pick on Kahale Warring, an impressive athlete who caught just 51 passes during his college career at San Diego State. With Warring likely needing some time to develop, Thomas and Akins will battle this summer for the top pass-catching role. Houston tight ends accounted for 95 targets (T-17th) last season, representing 19.3 percent (13th) of total team volume.