Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that he intends to incorporate Thomas into a larger role on offense as the season progresses, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Thomas played seven snaps on offense during Thursday's win over the Colts, his 2019 debut, but he was not targeted. The second-year pro spent the first 10 games of the season on IR due to a cracked rib, and it appears as though he'll be eased into a larger workload down the stretch. Darren Fells and Jordan Akins have both played consistent roles in Houston's offense this season, especially in the red zone, so it remains to be seen how reps will be divvied up among the team's tight end corps when Thomas is back to full speed.