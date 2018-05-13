Texans' Jordan Thomas: Works on blocking
Thomas has been focusing on refining his blocking techniques during Houston's rookie camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas did a little bit of everything on the line and out to wide receiver last year at Mississippi State, but his biggest need is to improve as an in-line blocker. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder with 4.69 speed in the 40 has the requisite size and athleticism to improve that part of his game. It all starts with positioning and being a willing learner. He's one of seven tight ends added during the offseason to compete for two spots.
