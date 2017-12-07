Todman was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a hand injury.

The Texans have been hit hard by the injury bug in the backfield, as three backs that started the season are currently injured. Tyler Ervin (knee) and D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) are on injured reserve while Alfred Blue sustained a concussion Week 13. That leaves Todman and Andre Ellington to back up starter Lamar Miller this Sunday against the 49ers. Todman has been a steady special-teams contributor, but could be asked to play some on offense against San Francisco.