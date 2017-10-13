Texans' Jordan Todman: Will not play Sunday
Todman is dealing with a calf injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Todman did not practice this week so this is expected. The 27-year-old signed with the Texans in late August but has played exclusively on specials teams, and would likely need multiple injuries to Houston running backs before seeing offensive opportunities.
More News
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.