Texans' Josh Ferguson: Added competition from newcomer
Ferguson is the player "most affected" by the Texans' acquisition of Duke Johnson, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Previously, there had been an open competition for slotting behind top back Lamar Miller, but with Johnson now the team's presumed No. 2/change-of-pace back, Ferguson's path to a significant pass-catching role out of the Texans' backfield is muddled.
