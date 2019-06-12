Texans' Josh Ferguson: Impressing coaching staff
Coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Ferguson is the top candidate for the team's third running back, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman sitting ahead of him on the depth chart, Ferguson seems to have a stranglehold on the third-down back role to this point. The 25-year-old running back has 16 carries for 25 yards and 23 receptions for 152 yards during his short career, though he failed to spend any time on an NFL roster this past season. Ferguson is expected to battle the likes of Buddy Howell (hamstring) and Taiwan Jones among others for the third-string running back spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team-by-team mock draft review
Dive deep into this mock draft, as we go through each team's thoughts in our 12-team PPR d...
-
Five big AFC questions: Grab Damien?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the AFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy headlines from minicamps
Mandatory minicamps are playing out as the NFL nears pre-camp vacation time. Let's start with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...