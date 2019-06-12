Coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Ferguson is the top candidate for the team's third running back, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman sitting ahead of him on the depth chart, Ferguson seems to have a stranglehold on the third-down back role to this point. The 25-year-old running back has 16 carries for 25 yards and 23 receptions for 152 yards during his short career, though he failed to spend any time on an NFL roster this past season. Ferguson is expected to battle the likes of Buddy Howell (hamstring) and Taiwan Jones among others for the third-string running back spot.