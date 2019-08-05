Texans' Josh Ferguson: Looks to carve out backup role
Ferguson is competing for backup slotting behind top back Lamar Miller following the release of D'Onta Foreman, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Foreman no longer in the mix, there's a wide open competition for depth chart positioning behind Miller. Per Wilson, "Ferguson has displayed flashes as a third-down back adept at catching passes." Additionally, Ferguson's training camp effort has been praised by coach Bill O'Brien and if the 5-foot-10, 205-pound back continues to shine, he could carve out enough of a change-of-pace role to merit deep-league PPR attention.
