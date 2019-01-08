Texans' Josh Ferguson: Stays with Texans
The Texans signed Ferguson to a reserve/future contract.
Ferguson spent the majority of the season on Houston's practice squad and now will have a chance to make the 2019 roster. The 25-year-old running back has 16 carries for 25 yards and 23 receptions for 152 yards during his short career, though he failed to spend any time on an NFL roster this season.
