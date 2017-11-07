Texans' Josh Johnson: Reaches deal with Houston
Johnson agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson will replace the recently signed Matt McGloin as the Texans' third quarterback, with the potential to eventually challenge the uninspiring duo of Tom Savage and T.J. Yates for the starting or top backup roles, respectively. Though the 31-year-old Johnson has just five NFL starts on his resume, he's enjoyed a long career as a backup in the league thanks in large part to his live arm and mobility. Johnson's last regular-season NFL snap came in 2013 as a member of the Bengals.
