McCown was lifted from the commissioner's exempt list and he now joins the Texans' active roster, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCown was claimed by Houston from the Eagles' practice Nov. 4, but he had to clear NFL COVID-19 protocols before being able to join his new team in person. The 41-year-old appeared in three games for Philadelphia last season while throwing just five passes, and he went 5-11 over two seasons as a starter for the Jets between 2017 and 2018 while throwing to a 19:13 TD:INT. McCown will slot in as the Texans' third-string quarterback behind franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson and $4 million backup AJ McCarron.