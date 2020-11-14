site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Josh McCown: Not traveling with team
By
RotoWire Staff

McCown (personal) will not travel with the team to Cleveland ahead of Sunday's matchup.
The third-string QB was not expected to travel with the team after joining the roster only a couple of days before. AJ McCarron will continue to act as the backup behind starter Deshaun Watson.
