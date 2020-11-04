site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-josh-mccown-signing-with-texans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Josh McCown: Signing with Texans
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Texans will sign McCown to their active roster off the Eagles' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCown will provide the Texans with an experienced veteran backup option behind Deshaun Watson and joins a QB room that also includes AJ McCarron.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read