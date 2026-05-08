The Texans signed Pitsenberger as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Pitsenberger played all four of his collegiate years at Yale, ending his career in 2025 as the team's captain. The running back ended his final season with 313 rushes for 1,571 yards and 19 touchdowns over 12 games. He also added 16 receptions for 128 yards to his yardage total. Pitsenberger will provide additional depth to the Texans' rushing room as they head into the season.