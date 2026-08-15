Texans' Josh Pitsenberger: Nursing ankle injury

Pitsenberger will be sidelined for a "couple weeks" due to an ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pitsenberger may have picked up the injury during the Texans' 27-7 loss to the Chargers in Thursday's preseason game, when he turned nine carries into 33 yards while playing 25 snaps (20 on offense, five on special teams). If the two-week recovery timeline is accurate, then Pitsenberger would be out for this Thursday's exhibition game against the Raiders, though he could be back for the Texans' preseason finale against the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 28.