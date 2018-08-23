Texans' Josh Thornton: Sent to IR
Thorton (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, per the league's official transaction log.
The nature of Thornton's injury remains unspecified. The defensive back is nonetheless stuck on IR through the end of the league year, barring an injury settlement.
