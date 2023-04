The Texans selected Scruggs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

Scruggs (6-foot-3, 301 pounds) is expected to line up at center, where he already demonstrated a standout skill set at Penn State, but he should be able to play well from the guard spots too. Though a bit light, Scruggs has excellent reach on the interior (33 and 1/4-inch arms) and showed above-average athleticism with a 5.22-second 40 and especially his 32-inch vertical jump.