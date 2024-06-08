Scruggs has been impressive at the Texans' organized team activities, Aaron Wilson of click2houston.com reports.

A hamstring injury led to a slow start for Scruggs' rookie campaign in 2023, but he ultimately shook it off in the latter half of the season. The Penn State product and second-round draft pick started six of the final seven games as a replacement at left guard. He has reportedly made noticeable improvements in the weight room this offseason and is visibly bigger, stronger and more mobile. Although he filled in at guard last year, Scruggs projects to start at center entering the upcoming season.