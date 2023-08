Scruggs sustained a leg injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Following his early exit, Scruggs was held out of the remainder of the game as a precautionary measure, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the Texans' regular-season opener against the Ravens on Sept. 10. If he's unavailable, Jimmy Morrissey could take on a starting role for Houston.