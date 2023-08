Scruggs replaced Scott Quessenberry (knee) during Thursday's practice session, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Quessenberry went down with a knee injury, which was later learned to be a torn ACL and MCL. That means Scruggs, the second round selection out of Penn State in 2023 NFL Draft, moves to the top of the center depth chart. Houston poured a lot offseason dollars into its offensive line, which will now operate with a rookie at center.