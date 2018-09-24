Davenport was flagged for four penalties in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

Davenport, who was the culprit of two false starts in last week's loss to the Titans, committed three false start infractions and a costly holding penalty that nullified a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown. He was flagged for a fifth penalty, but it did not count due to an offsetting penalty. Houston's offensive line has been a big story early on as quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sacked 10 times and hit 32 times through three games.